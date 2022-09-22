Shanaya Kapoor's 'There Is A Shade Of Blue For Every Girl' Post Gets A Reaction From BFF Suhana Khan

Bollywood’s newest star kid on the block, Shanaya Kapoor, is a fashionista off-screen. The 22-year-old often takes to her social media account to share pictures of herself, slaying in all her looks.

Recently, the Kapoor lad attended an event in Mumbai looking stunning in a warm blue dress. Taking to her Instagram, Shanaya posted a series of images of herself in her outfit of the day. Along with the pictures, the beauty wrote, “There is a shade of blue for every girl #JimmyChooAvenue.”

Take a look at her post:

BFF Suhana Khan was amongst the first ones to react to Shanaya’s post and wrote, “Stunning.” Shanaya;s friend and Varun Dhawan’s cousin Anjini Dhawan too reacted to her post and wrote, “Means why do u ask if you’re going to post all.” Several fans too took to the comments section and wrote, “Sizzling gorgeous styling vibe look.” Another wrote, “U are so beautiful shanaya.”

Shanaya Kapoor will soon be embarking into her Bollywood journey with Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions film, ‘Bedhadar.’ Helmed by filmmaker Shashank Khaitan, who has previously directed films like ‘Badrinath Ki Dulhania’ and ‘Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania’ will also star newcomers Gurfateh Pirzada and Lakshya.

Touted as a love triangle and a rom-com, Shanaya took to her Instagram account in March this year to unveil the first look of herself from the film. Along with the pictures, Shanaya wrote, ““I am extremely grateful and humbled to join the Dharma Family with #Bedhadak – directed by the brilliant Shashank Khaitan. I can’t wait to kickstart this journey, I need all your blessings and love.”

Shanaya Kapoor is the daughter of Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor. Her cousins Sonam, Arjun and Janhvi have already made a mark in the world of Hindi films and have been cheering the latest entrant for her big Bollywood debut.