Shanaya Kapoor's Pre-Christmas Party Is All About Red And Black; Here's Proof

Christmas is around the corner, but it has arrived early for B-town diva Shanaya Kapoor, as evident from the pictures she shared on her social media space. On Sunday, Shanaya headed to her Instagram handle and dropped a couple of pictures from her advance Christmas celebrations with close friends and family.

The pictures shared by the diva saw her and everyone in the frame dressed according to the Christmas theme, that is, red. The first pic saw Shanaya, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavna Pandey, and Sanjay Kapoor smiling ear to ear as they pose for a perfect click, the second one also features a group photo.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shanaya Kapoor 🤎 (@shanayakapoor02)

While Shanaya looked adorable in a bright red co-ord set, Maheep Kapoor donned a pretty red-coloured mini dress. Sanjay Kapoor looked dapper in a black denim jacket with a matching pair of pants, Bhavna exuded elegance in a red slip dress.

Sharing the pictures on the photo-blogging site, Shanaya dropped a Santa and a red heart emoticon in the caption. The post witnessed many comments with Bhavna Panday dropping hearts, while Maheep Kapoor also dropped a red-colored heart emoticon.

Professionally, Shanaya is all set to make her Bollywood debut with the upcoming highly-anticipated film Bedhadak, as announced by Karan Johar. The movie is being written and directed by the filmmaker's long-time friend Shashank Khaitan.