Shanaya Kapoor's Debut Film 'Bedhadak' To Release Next Year

Shanaya Kapoor's debut film 'Bedhadak' has been the talk of the town ever since its announcement. Now, filmmaker and producer Karan Johar has given some more updates about the film. Earlier, there were some reports that Bhedhadak has been shelved. Now, Karan Johar has put an end to the rumours by announcing that the movie will release next year.

Sharing the picture of the star cast of Bedhadak, Karan wrote, "@shanayakapoor02 @gurfatehpirzada @itslakshya all set to storm the screens next year! Shooting commences first half of next year !!!! #BEDHADAK!!!!"

Apart from Shanaya, Bedhadak also stars Gurfateh Pirzada and Lakshay. The trio will make their Bollywood debut with this film.

Karan Johar introduced the characters of Bedhadak in March 2022. Introducing Shanaya's character, Karan wrote, "Introducing the gorgeous @shanayakapoor02 as Nimrit in #Bedhadak. An enchanting force to look out for, I can’t wait to see the energy she brings onto the screen!"

Sharing the poster of Bedhadak, Shanaya wrote, "A new era of love is filled with passion, intensity & boundaries that will be crossed! Presenting #Bedhadak where I get to share the screen with my suave co-actors, Lakshya & Gurfateh - directed by the one and only Shashank Khaitan!"

Meanwhile, Gurfateh also introduced his character Angad on Instagram. He wrote, "I’m so exhilarated and honoured to work with Dharma on their new story #Bedhadak - directed by the brilliant Shashank Khaitan. Presenting Angad, a character who’s going to be super special to me!"

Introducing his character, Lakshay wrote, "I’m all set to dive into the world of ‘Karan’! #Bedhadak I’m so humbled and honored to kickstart this journey, need all your love and support!"

Directed by Shashank Khaitan, Bedhadak will release next year. The star cast will start shooting for the film in the first half of 2023. The movie will be produced by Dharma Productions.