New Delhi | Jagarn Entertainment Desk: Shanaya Kapoor, daughter of Bollywood actor Sanjay Kapoor is yet to make her Bollywood debut, but her pictures have set the internet on fire. The star kid leaves no stones unturned when it comes to enthralling netizens with her post. Shanaya recently took to her Instagram handle and shared a bunch of pictures wearing a pantsuit and bralette. The star kid looked absolutely stunning and the internet is going gaga over her post.

In the picture, Shanaya can be seen wearing midriff in a revealing white ensemble that she paired with a pendant and white stilettos. She completed her look by sporting a white jacket over her bralette. Shanaya captioned the post as "suit yourself". The star kid is being introduced in Bollywood with Karan Johar's Dharma Cornerstone Agency. Shanaya has also done various commercial ads.

The post has so far garnered above 1 lakh likes and more than seven hundred comments. Fans have bombarded Shanaya's comment section with heart and fire emojis. Not just only fans, Shanaya's mom Maheep Kapoor was all hearts for the image, and Ananya Panday's mom Bhavana Pande reacted with emojis. Star kid's cousin Khushi Kapoor also reacted to the picture as she wrote "INSANE" on the post.

Have a look at Shanaya’s post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shanaya Kapoor 🤎 (@shanayakapoor02)

A few days back, Shanaya once again grabbed eyeballs when she reacted on video shared by her cousin Janhvi Kapoor creating her version of the popular ‘Pooja-what-is-this-behaviour’ catfight from Bigg Boss. In the video, Jahnvi can be seen impersonating model Pooja Mishra from the reality show.

Have a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

Janhvi Kapoor shared the video with the caption, “Do you guys think I need help?" Commenting on the post, Shanaya wrote, "I am praying for you." Not only her, Arjun Kapoor too had a curt "Yes" as a reply to the video.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen