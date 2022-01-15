New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Shanaya Kapoor is creating a heavy buzz on social media ever since she made her account public. The starkid every now and then drops scintillating pics, leaving her followers to go gaga over beauty and curvy figure. Recently, a 22-year-old dropped a few throwback pictures soaking in the sun on her social media handle. It seems she is missing the warmth of the sun as the temperature drops in the city.

Taking to Instagram, Shanaya is seen striking a pose next to a wooden post in a brown crop top and denim shorts, showing off her flat belly and raw beauty. Sharing the pics, she captioned it as," can we bring back the sun please? It’s kinda cold" along with several emoticons

Here have a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shanaya Kapoor 🤎 (@shanayakapoor02)

Soon after she dropped the post, her friends and fans flooded the comment section with appreciating messages. Daddy Sanjay Kapoor complimented her abs and wrote, "Those abs," along with loves-truck emojis. Her BFFs Ananya Panday and Suhana Khan also dropped comment on her pics. "Damn brotha," wrote Ananya while Suhana commented, "Wow love you".

Following her cousins' footsteps, Shanaya is also gearing up to be an actress and will be making her debut with Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. Earlier, reports were doing rounds that she has kicked off the shooting for her first film, which is a romantic comedy titled, Dono Mile Iss Tarah, in November 2021. The film also stars Laksh Lalwani and Gurfateh Pirzada in pivotal roles.

Shanaya's father Sanjay has also taken to his Instagram handle to congratulate his daughter on the first day of her shoot. He wrote, “New beginnings, so proud of you, work hard, focus, this is only the beginning, the sky is the limit."

Last year, speaking to IB Times, Sanjay had revealed about Shanaya's Bollywood debut. He was quoted saying, “Well, she has signed a film. Her journey has just started, when you talk to her I think she will be the best person to answer all the questions about herself."

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv