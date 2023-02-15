Shanaya Kapoor Is Keeping Her 'Fingers Crossed' For 'Bedhadak', Has THIS To Say About Its Release Date

Shanaya Kapoor, who is the daughter of Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor, always makes headlines for her clothes, fashion sense and party pictures. She is among the most popular star kid, recognised for her impressive fashion style, dancing abilities, and excellent sense of fashion.

In a recent interview with GOODTiMES, Shanaya, who is set to make her Bollywood debut with Bedhadak discussed her upcoming debut project, her role model, her definition of enjoyable moments, and what sets her apart as an individual.

During an event in Dubai, when Shanaya was asked about her big debut, she said excitedly, "fingers crossed, hopefully next year."

For the unversed, Bedhadak will be helmed by Shashank Khaitan and backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. The film stars Lakshya Lalwani and Gurfateh Pirzada as the male leads.

When asked about what defines her as a person, Shanaya Kapoor replied that her work in films is a significant part of her identity. "Films, my work. I think that's who I am," she said.

Talking about her role model, she mentioned her mother, Maheep Kapoor, and cited spending time with friends, watching good movies, and eating pizza as some of her favourite ways to have a good time.

Earlier today her party pictures with Orhan Awatramani had gone viral on social media. The party was also attended by other celebs and star kids like Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, Alaya F, Palak Tiwari, Mahika Rampal, Sharvari, Isabelle Kaif and Disha Patani among others.

Last month, the celeb kid had taken the internet by storm with her swoon-worthy Paris pictures. She treated her fans with an Instagram photo dump featuring glimpses from her "day in Paris." See her post below.

