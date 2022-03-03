New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Filmmaker Karan Johar on Thursday took to his Twitter and announced that he will be launching threenew actors in his upcoming film 'Bedhadak'. Karan uploaded two first look posters of the film. While one featured Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor, another had Lakshya in it. It will be a debut for both Shanaya and Lakshya.

Taking to Twitter, Karan introduced Lakshya and wrote, "Looks that will melt your heart just as easily as his smile will. Presenting @itslakshya as Karan in #Bedhadak. Directed by the maestro of emotions, Shashank Khaitan!". On the other hand, for Shanaya, Karan wrote, "Introducing the gorgeous @shanayakapoor02 as Nimrit in #Bedhadak. An enchanting force to look out for, I can’t wait to see the energy she brings onto the screen!"

Take a look at the poster here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

Helmed by Shashank Khaitan, the film will also feature Gurfateh. Yesterday, Karan hinted to his fans that on March 3 he will be dropping something exciting. And on March 03, sharp at 10:00 AM, the filmmaker dropped the first look poster of the film and introduced all three actors.

Lakshya also took to his Instagram and shared the news. "I’m all set to dive into the world of ‘Karan’! #Bedhadak I’m so humbled and honored to kickstart this journey, need all your love and support!" he wrote on the photo-sharing app.

Shanaya also shared the first look poster on her Instagram handle and wrote, "I am extremely grateful and humbled to join the Dharma Family with #Bedhadak - directed by the brilliant Shashank Khaitan. I can’t wait to kickstart this journey, I need all your blessings and love!"

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen