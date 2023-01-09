Shanaya Kapoor Dating Her College Sweatheart And Mumbai-based Karan Kothari: Report

Shanaya Kapoor is yet to make her film debut, but the B-town diva never misses being in the limelight for one or the other reason. Though the 23-year-old keeps her life low-key, according to a source by Hindustan Times, Shanaya Kapoor is not single.

Shanaya is currently dating Mumbai-based Karan Kothari. Although it is unknown when the couple started dating, they attended the same Los Angeles institution. Kothari runs a company in Los Angeles.

"Shanaya has not posted anything about her beau, and it’s quite obvious that she wouldn’t talk about him. However, he has been her plus-one to many Bollywood parties and she has even introduced him as her partner to her colleagues. You should see them, they are quite fun and are adorable together," shared the source as reported by HT.

Shanaya was all set to make her Bollywood debut with Bedhadak but the film was later postponed. Sharing her excitement over the same, Shanaya posted on Instagram, “I am extremely grateful and humbled to join the Dharma Family with #Bedhadak - directed by the brilliant Shashank Khaitan. I can’t wait to kickstart this journey, I need all your blessings and love!

Earlier, there were reports that the movie has been shelved, but Karan Johar clarified the same and said, "@shanayakapoor02 @gurfatehpirzada @itslakshyaall set to storm the screens next year! Shooting commences first half of next year !!!!#BEDHADAK!!!!" Directed by Shashank Khaitan, the film also mark the acting debuts of Lakshya and Gurfateh Pirzada. Ahead of its shoot, the actors are currently undergoing workshops for their first film.

Directed by Shashank Khaitan, Bedhadak will see Shanaya Kapoor alongside Vikram Bhatt, Gurfateh Pirzada and Laksh Lalwani. It is pertinent to note as Bedhadak has been postponed, Shanaya will now make her Bollywood debut with Shashank Khaitan’s Screw Dheela, also starring Tiger Shroff in the lead role.