Shamshera Trailer: It's Ranbir Kapoor Vs Sanjay Dutt In This Fierce Dacoit Period Drama | Watch

Shamshera has been one of the most awaited films ever since its announcement and will finally hit the theatres in July. Ranbir Kapoor-starrer was announced four years ago and it will be his big comeback after Sanju. Now the much-awaited trailer of Shamshera is finally out and it looks both fierce and exciting.

Sharing the trailer, the official Instagram account of YRF wrote, "A father’s legacy. A son’s destiny. The legend of SHAMSHERA is here".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yash Raj Films (@yrf)

The movie is set in 1870s under British Colonisation. In the trailer, we see a gimpse of attrocities faced by the people because of the Britishers. Then we see Shamshera (played by Ranbir) as a dacoit, who loots people during the weddings and festivals. We are also introduced to Vaai Kapoor's character, who is a dancer. Sanjay Dutt is introduced as Shudh Singh, who works for British officers. Shamshera and Shudh Singh are against each other in the film. Ranbir Kapoor has donned a long beared for the film as he is in his never seen before avatar. Meanwhile, Sanjay Dutt has shown his grey shade in other movies as well, but shines in the trailer.

The teaser of Shamshera was uneiled a few days ago. It says, "A legend who will leave his mark."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yash Raj Films (@yrf)

The movie will hit the theatres on July 22, 2022, and stars Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Vaani Kapoor, Ronit Bose Roy and Saurabh Shukla. Helmed by Karan Malhotra, Shamshera will be available in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Apart from Shamshera, Ranbir Kapoor will star in another big-budgeted film Brahmastra. Brahmastra stars Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Garu and Mouni Roy and will release on September 9, 2022.