Shamshera Teaser: Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt-Starrer Is All About A Fierce Dacoit And A Ruthless Cop

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Wait for Ranbir Kapoor fans is finally over as, after 4 years, the actor is making his big-screen comeback with Shamshera. On Wednesday, YRF Films shared a teaser of their much-awaited film 'Shamshera' and Ranbir Kapoor looks fiery in this intriguing tale of the dacoits. Now, the makers will release the trailer of the said film on June 24.

Sharing the teaser on Instagram, Yash Raj Films wrote, "A legend who will leave his mark. #ShamsheraTrailer out on 24th June. Experience SHAMSHERA in @imax in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu. Celebrate #Shamshera with #YRF50 only at a theatre near you on 22nd July".

'Shamshera' is based on the pre-independence era and portrays the story of dacoits led by Ranbir Kapoor, whose only motive is to fight against the cruelty of the ruthless antagonist, played by Sanjay Dutt for the sake of the villagers.

Sanjay Dutt's look as the merciless police officer Shudh Singh gathers all the attention, and the 'Munna Bhai MBBS' actor is all set to put fire on the big screen with his 'Khalnayak' avatar.

Directed by Karan Malhotra, the one-minute-long teaser of 'Shamshera' looks extremely impressive and the 'Rockstar' actor looks fierce in this action drama. Along with Ranbir, the film also casts Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor in prominent roles. However, the role of Vaani Kapoor was not revealed in the teaser.

Alia Bhatt shared the teaser on Instagram and simply dropped a firework emoji.

Shamshera is all set to hit the theatre on July 22, 2022, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Shamshera will be Ranbir Kapoor's first movie after Sanju in 2018. Meanwhile, Sanjay Dutt was last seen in 'Samrat Prithviraj' and Vaani Kapoor gave her last on-screen performance with Ayushmann Khurrana in 'Chandigarh Kare Ashiqui'.