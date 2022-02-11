New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The first look of Ranbir Kapoor's much-anticipated film 'Shamshera' was unveiled on Friday (February 11). The producers of the movie shared a minute-long teaser. Besides Ranbir, the film also features Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor.

Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt also shared the poster from the teaser. Sharing the teaser, the makers of the film announced, "A legend will rise on 22nd July! @yrf’s much-awaited big-ticket spectacle #Shamshera starring superstar #RanbirKapoor @Vaaniofficial @duttsanjay is set to release at a theatre near you in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu."

Take a look at the teaser here:

A legend will rise on 22nd July. Celebrate #Shamshera with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. pic.twitter.com/vPN3F58uSX — Yash Raj Films (@yrf) February 11, 2022

The teaser is a monochromatic teaser and it shows all three actors sitting in the centre of a dimly-lit space surrounded by weapons. While Sanjay Dutt says in Hindi, "This story is of the one who said slavery of anyone is not good, neither of others nor of the people close to us." Vaani Kapoor then continues, "This story is of the one who earned a dream about freedom in his father's legacy."

Later we see Ranbir Kapoor saying, "But nobody gives you freedom. You have to win it. Karam se dakait, dharam se azaad Shamshera (In name a dacoit, in reality free)!". The movie is set to hit the theaters on July 22. The movie was initially supposed to release in March, however, due to rising Omircron cases in the country the release of the movie was delayed. Now the film will be released in July.

Helmed by Karan Malhotra, the movie is an action drama and is bankrolled by Yash Raj Fils. Shamshera is a period drama film set in the pre-Independence era of the 1800s. It is believed that the film is an adaption of Howard Pyle’s “Merry Adventures of Robin Hood”. The film also features Ashutosh Rana, Saurabh Shukla, and Ronit Roy.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen