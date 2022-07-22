Shamshera, Ranbir Kapoor's Period Drama, To Stream On Amazon Prime? All You Need To Know

Shamshera, Ranbir Kapoor's comeback movie is already making a lot of buzz in the cinema halls. Released on July 22nd, Shamshera is making a good impact on the audience as per early reaction. Marking the return of Ranbir Kapoor on Silver screens after 4 years, the film based on dacoits is helmed by Karan Malhotra.

Since its release, many fans are eager for the film to release on OTT and its digital premiere. For, fans there is some good news coming up, Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Shamshera will release on OTT sooner then expected.

Shamshera OTT Release Date:

As per reports, the film starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, and Vani Kapoor alongside others has sold its digital rights to none other than OTT giant Amazon Prime. However, an official confirmation on the same is still awaited. The film will debut under the YRF banner.

Reportedly, Shamsehra will start streaming on Amazon prime videos, 4 weeks after it's theatrical release. The film will be released in three languages Hindi, Telugu and Tamil. It is likely that Shamshera will have its digital premiere on Amazon Prime Last August or at the beginning of September.

Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt-starrer is set on pre-Independence era. It tells the tale of a dacoit tribe defending its freedom and rights against the British.

YRF went all out for Shamshera's promotion. The star cast did many photo shoots together and also did fun and unique interviews. It is budgeted for around Rs 150 crores, making it one of the most expensive films. The movie was officially announced in 2018 with the motion poster released by the makers. The movie also stars Ronit Bose Roy and Saurabh Shukla.