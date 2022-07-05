Shamshera: Ranbir Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor Raise Temperature In Sizzling Photoshoot | See Pics

Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor-starrer 'Shamshera' has created a lot of buzz ever since its announcement. The star cast of Shamshera has left no stones unturned to promote this film. Now, Ranbir and Vaani Kapoor did a photoshoot together for Shamshera and the duo looks stunning. Vaani has shared those pictures on Instagram and has introduced their characters.

Sharing the pictures, Vaani wrote, "Balli & Sona. Shamshera releasing in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu. Celebrate #Shamshera with #YRF50 only at a theatre near you on 22nd July."

Vaani looks drop-dead gorgeous in a sheer black dress. Meanwhile, Ranbir looked dapper in a red suit. Both of them were styled by Anaita Shroff Adajania. Earlier, she shared a sweet selfie with Ranbir Kapoor. She wrote, "With the one & only S H A M S H E R A #shamshera 22nd July".

Shamshera's star cast did a tour in three cities for the trailer launch. Vaani shared a glimpse of their tour on Instagram. Sharing the video, Vaani wrote, "3 cities, one day, all the love and heart-warming 50 million+ views for the trailer in one day! We are humbled and thankful to you all!! See you in cinemas on 22nd July 2022". Ranbir, Vaani and Sanjay Dutt launched their trailer in Mumbai, Vadodara and Indore.

The trailer of Shamshera was released a few days ago. It is set in the 1870s under British Colonisation. Ranbir Kapoor's character is a dacoit, who loots people during weddings and festivals. Vaani Kapoor plays the role of a dancer and Ranbir Kapoor's love interest. Sanjay Dutt is an antagonist in the film, who works for British officers.

Shamshera will release in theatres on July 22, 2022, and will be available in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Directed by Karan Malhotra, the movie stars Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Vaani Kapoor, Ronit Bose Roy and Saurabh Shukla.