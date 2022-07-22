Shamshera First Reaction - 'Best Performance': Ranbir Kapoor-Starrer Is A 'Paisa Vasool' For Fans

Shamshera has been one of the most awaited films of 2022. Fans are excited to watch this film as Ranbir Kapoor will return to the big screen after four years. Apart from Ranbir, the movie also stars Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt. As the movie has finally hit the theatres, take a look at some reactions and decide whether to watch the film or not.

Many fans praised Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt's performance in the film. Meanwhile, the audience also lauds its background music and cinematography. Meanwhile, some viewers have mixed reactions to the film.

Movie is just awesome. Ranbir kapoor is at his best#ShamsheraReview — Veena Singh (@VeenaSingh13) July 22, 2022

Just watched #Shamshera彡 & i must say it's a paisa vasool mass masala entertainer of this year. #RanbirKapoor is finally back. @duttsanjay nailed it as Shudh Singh. @Vaaniofficial you just rocked. Film was slightly lengthy but not at all boring. #ShamsheraReview #Bollywood pic.twitter.com/7w0WZCcEYp — Lovable Monster (@FotographerAmol) July 22, 2022

#Shamshera彡 #ShamsheraReview

Die hard Akkian but then also FDFS for RK.

What a movie... #RanbirKapoor is back on 🔥

People who praise South movies and spread negativity around bollywood movies.This movie is a tight slap on their face.

Shamshera movie fire hai🔥

4.5/5 Stars. pic.twitter.com/ejLrHLiMFR — Abhishek Pandit (@AbhishekLomash) July 22, 2022

I am in theatre write now And I can definitely say #Ranbirkapoor is best actor of this generation as he play every role with such a perfection. Loved him watching in #shamshera . Do not miss this . #ShamsheraReview

⭐⭐⭐⭐4*/5* — Amarendra Kumar (@amarendra6560) July 22, 2022

This is what u call a movie. 1 of the best cinematic experiences ever.Everything abt this movie be it screenplay,cinematography,bgm or acting is top notch.Ranbir & Sanjay both gave incredible performances.Its like thriller action movie.2nd half is 🔥#ShamsheraReview #Shamshera — Captain Salah (@fplaloof) July 22, 2022

Shamshera is set in the 1870s under British Colonisation. Ranbir Kapoor plays a double role in the movie. His character is a dacoit who loots people during weddings and festivals. Meanwhile, Vaani Kapoor is a dancer and Ranbir Kapor's love interest. Sanjay Dutt essays the role of Shudh Singh, who works for British officers.

Meanwhile, Shamshera also has the highest screen count in the post-pandemic era. According to film critic and trade analyst Taran Aadarsh, Shamshera's screen count in India in 4350. Overseas, the screen count is 1200. The total screen count is 5500.

YRF went all out for Shamshera's promotion. The star cast did many photo shoots together and also did fun and unique interviews. It is budgeted for around Rs 150 crores, making it one of the most expensive films. The movie was officially announced in 2018 with the motion poster released by the makers.

Shamshera was released in theatres on July 22, 2022. The movie also stars Ronit Bose Roy and Saurabh Shukla. Helmed by Karan Malhotra, Shamshera is available in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Apart from Shamshera, Ranbir will star in Brahmastra, along with Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan. The movie will release on September 9, 2022. He will also star in Animal, along with Rashmika Mandanna.