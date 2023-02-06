Shamita Shetty Rubbishes Rumors Of Dating Actor Aamir Ali, Says ‘Stupid To Give Name To Friendship’

Bollywood actor Shamita Shetty breaks her silence on reports claiming her romantic relationship with actor Aamir Ali. The actress, who is single and happy, feels it is stupid to give a name to a relationship that means friendship.

Recently, several pictures of Shamita Shetty with actor Aamir Ali surfaced online, following which reports of the duo dating each other surfaced online. However, soon the actors shun the claims via their social media.

Now, according to a report in Hindustan Times, Shamita Shetty set the record straight and said, "It was so stupid. That is all I can say about it. There are few times when I really come out, and say something. But this time, it wasn't just about me. There was somebody else also involved. It is stupid to give a name to friendship because it is in your mind".

She continued, "Sometimes, it is unbelievable how people think. It is maybe because there are so many social platforms for people to express themselves. They really come there and express all their frustrations." Opening up about the judgements she faces as a 44-year-old single woman, she said, "Do I face constant judgments? Yes. Because I'm single and unmarried?. Yes".

She further said, "Even on my social media, there are so many people saying, 'you are at a certain age, get married', or ask me when I am getting married, some say 'you are starting to look old, get married'. Like I was literally just born to get married. That's not the only thing that a woman needs to think about. If she doesn't want to get married, it is fine."

She also said, "Even if she is successful, there will still be a bunch of people who will judge her because she's not married. It's not like her life is not complete because she is not married. This thought is so annoying".

Shamita Shetty's upcoming release 'The Tenant' also tackles the subject of lack of privacy in a celebrity's life, where the film will also resonate with the after-effects of staying under the public glare all your life.

She also spoke about dealing people's attention to her personal life and said, "That comes along with being a celebrity. I have always been a very private person, unfortunately, after my stint in Bigg Boss, because I was on that show for so long, people saw everything which was going on in my life for six months."

The actor continued and said, "Now, people think that they need to know and deserve to know more about what's happening now in my life". "But I feel every individual has their right to control the scene."