New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The TV industry has witnessed some of the power couples which give their fans couple goals every day. And when the power couple turns in a celebrity power quartet for a date night, then the night is sure to be remembered. Just like that, TV actors and Bigg Boss OTT fame Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat were spotted on a double date with Bollywood actor Mouni Roy and her husband Suraj Nambiar in Mumbai last night. While the TV couple made separate entries, Mouni and Suraj made a stylish joint entry.

The pictures and videos of the celebrity power quartet are doing rounds on the internet. For the date night, Mouni Roy was seen wearing a brown bodycon dress with a plunging neckline, whereas Suraj looked dapper in a solid tee and jeans. On the other hand, Shamita Shetty donned an all-black outfit and carried a black sling bag, Shetty's beau Raqesh was seen in a black shirt and blue pants.

Take a look at the videos here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Soon after the video went on the internet, fans flooded the comment section with love and admiration for Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat. While one user wrote, “Twinning and winning.” Another user commented, “My whole #ShaRa heart.”

Shamita Shetty also shared a picture from the evening on her Instagram stories. The picture features actor Mouni Roy, her husband Suraj Nambiar, and other friends.

Take a look at Shamita's picture here:

Shamita and Raqesh Bapat's romance bloomed after meeting on Bigg Boss OTT. The duo fell in head over heels in love with each other, and their bond remained strong even after coming out of the reality show. The couple is often spotted on date nights together.

On the other hand, Mouni Roy earlier this year tied the knot with her Dubai-based boyfriend Suraj Nambiar in Goa.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen