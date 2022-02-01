New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Shamita Shetty gave a tough fight to her co-finalists at Bigg Boss 15, as well as Bigg Boss OTT. The Bollywood actress received immense support from her industry friends and fans for maintaining her dignity despite being age-shamed repeatedly at BB 15. During her stay, she faced many lows due to her fight with one of the contestants Afsana Khan and later by Tejasswi Prakash. However, amid all this, she maintained a strong bond with Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat, Rashami Desai, and not to forget the man of his life Raqesh Bapat.

As the actress is going to celebrate her 42nd birthday tomorrow, February 2, let's go down memory lane and recall how Shamita found the love of her life during the Bigg Boss journey.

Shamita and Raqesh Bigg Boss Love Story

After staying away from the limelight, Shamita participated in Bigg Boss OTT hosted Karan Johar. She entered the house to revive her career, but little did she know that she will meet the love of her life.

It can be termed as a plan or happy coincidence, Shamita and Raqesh entered as a partner in the BB OTT house owing to the theme and exited the show as real partners. Throughout the journey, they developed a deep bond, and stood for each other through thick and thin. Popularly known as 'ShaRa', their relationship also had to go through some ups and down towards the end of the show. However, they both realised their love for each other and stayed together like glue.

Shamita and Raqesh's Instagram Love

After exiting the show, Shamita and Raqesh dropped the first post on Instagram which was a reel. Sharing the post, Raqesh wrote, "It feels odd to be seeing you on screen and not have you next to me but I know you are going to do fab, you will shine, you will make us all proud! And I will be right there metaphorically next to you supporting you in this journey! You are inspiring, you are strong, you are unique and you are real and that shall shine out!"

Here have a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raqesh Bapat (@raqeshbapat)

The second post was when Raqesh entered the BB 15 house as a wild card contestant and reunited with his lady love after months.

Here have a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raqesh Bapat (@raqeshbapat)

After meeting after months, Bigg Boss organised a dreamy date for the two. Check out the pics below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raqesh Bapat (@raqeshbapat)

Last but not the least, after the conclusion of Bigg Boss 15, Raqesh dropped another post with his lady love and wrote a heartfelt post, that read, "Learning , Un learning and learning again is a circle of our existence where Victory is subjective but Growth is certain. You experienced, you learnt, you evolved and you won almost everyone's heart I am so proud of you"

Here have a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raqesh Bapat (@raqeshbapat)

Isn't Shamita and Raqesh's love story straight out of a fairytale? Do let us know.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv