Shama Sikander has recently shared a post flaunting her bare body with a hat on. See the viral pic here

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Tv actress and model Shama Sikander has got every jaws dropped again, with her latest sizzling picture. The picture has made this hot temprature rise even higher. Standing in front of a window with New-York buildings in background and with only a sombrero hat on, Shama slays in her new picture.

With a black sombrero hat on, the diva dazzles on the social micro blogging site. She captioned her photo, " Hat Trick".

Take a look at her new viral pic:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shama Sikander (@shamasikander)

The actor has donned a minimum make up look with keeping her hair loose. The picture is viral like wildfire on internet as the netizens have showered the post with over 1.2 lakh likes and over 2000 comments.

Known for her bold photos and sizzling posts, Shama sikander has recently celebrated her 40th birthday. Shama Sikander has become popular after getting featured in hindi teleserial 'Ye Meri Life Hai'.

Check here some of her other photos:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shama Sikander (@shamasikander)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shama Sikander (@shamasikander)

The actress, keeps her social media handle updated, and surely keeps her fans entertained with her post. She has become a digital sensation with her gorgeous and oh so bold looks.

She is currently in New York spending time with her boyfriend James. On the work front, Shama was last seen in 'Bypass' with Neil Nitin Mukesh in the year 2019.

Posted By: Ashita Singh