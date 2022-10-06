Sham Kaushal Shares Unseen Picture Of Vicky, Sunny Kaushal And Shah Rukh Khan From Sets Of Asoka

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal's father Sham Kaushal shared an unseen picture of little Vicky and Shah Rukh Khan and it has been winning hearts. The picture is from the year 2001 and the movie Asoka. After the picture went online, fans couldn't keep calm.

Meanwhile, sharing the post, Vicky's father wrote a long heartwarming note about how ‘nobody ever imagined that one day Vicky will join’ the industry and will become a part of it. Apart from Vicky and Shah Rukh Khan, Sunny Kaushal was also spotted in the picture.

In the picture, Vicky can be seen standing next to Shah Rukh Khan, while Sunny Kaushal was on the right-hand side of Khan. Vicky looked unrecognisable in the picture.

Sharing the picture, Sham Kaushal wrote, "Verified

By God’s grace, this photo was taken in 2001 during the shooting of Asoka in Film City. Vishnu Vardhan was the asstt director & Vicky was studying in 8th standards. Nobody ever imagined that one day Vicky will join the film line & in 2022 both of them will be winning the Best Director & Best Actor Awards respectively Shershah & Sardar Udham. Destiny & God’s blessings #vishnuvardhan @vickykaushal09 Rab di meher"

This is not the first time that fans have seen Vicky Kaushal's unseen pictures from childhood. Back in 2019, the actor himself shared a picture with Shah Rukh.

Sharing the picture, Vicky on Instagram Stories wrote, “Dreams do come true.”

Meanwhile, on Vicky Kaushal's work front, the actor will be next seen in Sam Bahadur, the biopic of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. Apart from that, he will also be seen in Govinda Naam Mera alongside Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pedneker.