New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Singer Shalmali Kholgade tied the knot with her long-term boyfriend Farhan Shaikh at an intimate ceremony on November 22. However, the Bollywood singer made her wedding announcement a few days later on Tuesday. Shalmali took to her social media handle on Tuesday and shared the pictures from the ceremony. Only close family members attended the wedding.

Sharing the picture, Shalmali wrote, "22nd November 2021 is the most precious day in my life thus far! The day I got married to my perfect match, Farhan Shaikh. We had precisely the kind of wedding we had hoped to have... In the living room of our home with our parents and siblings, a few aunts and cousins."

Shalmali shared another post in which she said that the couple had a Hindu ceremony as well as a Nikaah. She wrote in her post: "I love that this picture sums up my favourite quality in Farhan Shaikh - compassion. We wanted a Hindu and a Muslim ritual at our wedding. Farhan's brother-in-law Abdullah Usman was kind enough to recite a Dua, conduct an English translation of Nikaah, and then did recited Al-Fatihah."

See the pictures shared by Shalmali Kholgade here:

Sharing that she "still can't get over how wholesome" the singer shared a bunch of pictures. In another picture, the couple can be seen wearing the jaimala made of flowers and polaroids. Sharing the picture, Shalmali wrote, "My incredible father conducted the Lajja Hom and Saptapadi with an English translation. As complete as complete can be was what our wedding was. I still can't get over how wholesome it was."

Shalmali sung numerous hit Bollywood tracks such as Lat Lag Gayee, Balam Pichkariand Beech Beech Mein, Pareshaan. The singer also sang tracks in regional languages.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen