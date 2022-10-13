Shalin Bhanot’s Ex-Wife Dalljiet Kaur Slams The ‘Bigg Boss 16’ Star For His ‘We Are Best Friends’ Remark | Read

Shalin Bhanot has been making headlines ever since he participated in the latest season of reality show ‘Bigg Boss 16’. The actor, who has been creating controversies in the show, was recently slammed by ex-wife Dalljiet Kaur for his remarks about her on the show.

Recently, on an episode of ‘Bigg Boss 16’, the television hunk was quoted denying that he was an abusive husband. Shalin added that he was best friends with his ex.

However, this did not go well with Dalljiet. Taking to her social media account, the ‘Bigg Boss 13’ star slammed Shalin’s remarks and wrote that they were not best friends.

In a tweet, Dalljiet also mentioned that she has no hard feelings for Tina Datta. “No I am not your best friend shalin. Meeting once in a month or two months for the sake of my child does not qualify as friendship.I wish you luck with your love life but leave me out of your fictions and stories please.And u r calling it funny?really?Tina no hard feelings for u,” wrote Dalljiet on Twitter.

No I am not your best friend shalin. Meeting once in a month or two months for the sake of my child does not qualify as friendship.I wish you luck with your love life but leave me out of your fictions and stories please.And u r calling it funny?really?Tina no hard feelings for u. — DALLJIET KAUR (@kaur_dalljiet) October 12, 2022

Several fans took to the comments section of Dalljiet’s tweet and wrote their reactions. One user wrote, “More power to you Dalljiet That man is showing what he is on NTV and his lies aren’t being bought by audience You r a strong lady, wish u all d success n happiness in life.” Another wrote, “That our girl @kaur_dalljiet Soo proud of you it's take a lot of courage to come out and clarify everything in Public and you have that courage girl..Stay Strong Dalljiet we are always with you.”

For the unversed, Dalljiet earlier spoke about her marriage with Shalin and said that their relationship was an abusive one. She also recounted how once Shalin was hitting her and thier maid came to her rescue. Dalljiet added that she took their son with her and flew off to Bangalore to live with her parents.

Shalin is currently being linked to co-contestant Tina Datta. In October 12’s episode, Shalin was seen confessing his feelings for the ‘Uttaran’ star and whispered ‘I love you’ to her. Though Tina did not respond to Shalin’s confession, she was later seen talking to Gautam Vig and saying ‘Shalin paagal ho gaya hai’.