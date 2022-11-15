Shalin Bhanot Birthday Special| 6 Facts About The Bigg Boss 16 Star That You Must Know

Tue, 15 Nov 2022 02:04 PM IST
Bigg Boss 16 famed Shalin Bhanot is celebrating his 39th birthday and has come out to be one of the strongest contestants in the show where his performance in the show is well engaged with his audience. The star is always in the limelight for his fights and arguments which has given drama and controversy to the show.
Shalin Bhanoit has starred in various web series and even has been a face on the Bollywood big screen. However, Bhanot is majorly known for his role as ‘Keshav’ in the famous Ekta Kapoor’s supernatural fiction series ‘Naagin.’ Other than that he has also played the lead in Zee TV’s ‘Saat Phere: Saloni Ka Safar’ and has also been a part of the television drama series ‘Kulvadhu’.
Shalin Bhanot appeared in the dance reality show ‘Nach Baliye 4’ with his former partner Daljeet Kaur where they went ahead and won the show together. The actor also marked his Bollywood debut with ‘Pyare Mohan’ in 2006 and went ahead to star in ‘Devdoot’ and in ‘Love Ke Funday’ in 2007 and 2016 respectively.
View this post on Instagram
As the actor celebrates his birthday today, let’s take a deeper look at some of the unknown facts known about him.
-
Shalin Bhanot grew up in a middle-class household in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh on November 15, 1983.
-
He debuted on television with the popular youth reality show MTV Roadies and later appeared in the dance reality show Nach Baliye 4 with his ex-wife Daljeet Kaur.
-
The ex-couple welcomed a boy, ‘Jayden’ in 2014 however, his wife later accused the actor of Domestic Violence and filed for a divorce.
-
Shalin Bhanot was seen as a guest on the action reality show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 and has acted in a bunch of television shows including Grihasti, Saat Phere: Saloni Ka Safar, Naagin 4, and Kulvaddhu. He also made a special cameo on Kaajjal aired on Star Plus.
-
The Nach Baliye 4 winner has also made his debut on the big screen starring in ‘Pyar Mohan’ starring Vivek Oberoi, Amrita Rao, and Esha Doel.
-
Shalin Bhanot is in the headlines again as he entered the controversial reality show ‘Bigg Boss 16’ this year and is since then entertaining his fans with feisty fights and drama on the show.