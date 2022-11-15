Shalin Bhanot Birthday Special| 6 Facts About The Bigg Boss 16 Star That You Must Know

Bigg Boss 16 famed Shalin Bhanot is celebrating his 39th birthday and has come out to be one of the strongest contestants in the show where his performance in the show is well engaged with his audience. The star is always in the limelight for his fights and arguments which has given drama and controversy to the show.

Shalin Bhanoit has starred in various web series and even has been a face on the Bollywood big screen. However, Bhanot is majorly known for his role as ‘Keshav’ in the famous Ekta Kapoor’s supernatural fiction series ‘Naagin.’ Other than that he has also played the lead in Zee TV’s ‘Saat Phere: Saloni Ka Safar’ and has also been a part of the television drama series ‘Kulvadhu’.

Shalin Bhanot appeared in the dance reality show ‘Nach Baliye 4’ with his former partner Daljeet Kaur where they went ahead and won the show together. The actor also marked his Bollywood debut with ‘Pyare Mohan’ in 2006 and went ahead to star in ‘Devdoot’ and in ‘Love Ke Funday’ in 2007 and 2016 respectively.

As the actor celebrates his birthday today, let’s take a deeper look at some of the unknown facts known about him.