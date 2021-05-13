Mukesh Khanna recently even took to his official social media handle to bust the fake news of his death. Meanwhile, he also shared a picture of his sister. Read on to know

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: TV show Shaktiman actor Mukesh Khanna's elder sister passed away on Wednesday, May 12, after battling lung infection. As per Khanna, she had recovered from COVID-19 after struggling with it for 12 days but it was the lung infection which she contracted post that and succumbed to it.

Meanwhile, there were rumours of Mukesh Khanna's death which were doing rounds on the internet. The actor recently even took to his official social media handle to bust the fake news. Later, he shared the news of his sister's demise and wrote:

"Yesterday, I struggled to tell the truth about the false news of my death. But I didn't know that a fierce truth was hovering over me. Today my only elder sister Kamal Kapoor passed away in Delhi. So sad, we all came in. After defeating Covid in 12 days, she lost to Lungs's Kanjeschan. I don't know what the God is doing. Literally the first time in my life I've been shaken.

Tearful salutations, emotional tribute!"

कल घंटो मैं मेरी मौत की झूठी ख़बर का सच बताने का संघर्ष करता रहा। लेकिन मुझे पता नहीं था कि एक भयंकर सच मेरे ऊपर मँडरा... Posted by MUKESH KHANNA on Wednesday, May 12, 2021

The actor also shared that his sister had recovered from COVID, but succumbed to lung infection. "After defeating Covid in 12 days, she was defeated by Lung congestion. I don't know what God's will is. I am truly shaken for the first time in my life".

Quashing his death rumours, the actor had posted saying, "

"I am completely healthy, safe, neither I am infected with Corona nor I was admitted in any hospital. I don't know who creates such misleading baseless false news and who are the people who spread it, what is their purpose? It happens. This is how many people mess with their feelings. What should be the treatment of these mentally ill people, who will punish them for their misdeeds, how and when is it enough, now it is too much. These fake news should be banned now."

Mukesh Khanna is a famous name on TV and rose to fame with his show Shaktiman.

