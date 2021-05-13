Shaktiman fame Mukesh Khanna's elder sister passes away due to lung infection post recovering from COVID-19
New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: TV show Shaktiman actor Mukesh Khanna's elder sister passed away on Wednesday, May 12, after battling lung infection. As per Khanna, she had recovered from COVID-19 after struggling with it for 12 days but it was the lung infection which she contracted post that and succumbed to it.
Meanwhile, there were rumours of Mukesh Khanna's death which were doing rounds on the internet. The actor recently even took to his official social media handle to bust the fake news. Later, he shared the news of his sister's demise and wrote:
कल घंटो मैं मेरी मौत की झूठी ख़बर का सच बताने का संघर्ष करता रहा। लेकिन मुझे पता नहीं था कि एक भयंकर सच मेरे ऊपर मँडरा...Posted by MUKESH KHANNA on Wednesday, May 12, 2021
The actor also shared that his sister had recovered from COVID, but succumbed to lung infection. "After defeating Covid in 12 days, she was defeated by Lung congestion. I don't know what God's will is. I am truly shaken for the first time in my life".
Quashing his death rumours, the actor had posted saying, "
Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal