New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: In a major announcement, Sony Pictures has announced a film trilogy on India's first superhero character 'Shaktimaan'. The popular Tv show of the 90s is all set to make a filmy comeback in Cinemas with a trilogy.

⭐ This time, #Shaktimaan will be made for *cinemas*.

⭐ Will be a trilogy.

⭐ One of #India’s major superstars will enact the title role.

⭐ A top name will direct. pic.twitter.com/ood6KvghPM — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 10, 2022

Posted By: Ashita Singh