Shakira's Ex Gerard Piqué Makes Relationship With Clara Chia Marti Instagram Official

Shakira's former sweetheart Gerard Piqué has confirmed his romance with Clara Chia Marti on Instagram, seven months after he and Shakira made their split public. This comes shortly after Shakira released a song that is assumed to be about her ex-boyfriend.

Gerard posted an image of himself and his partner Clara on his Instagram. The duo was seen wearing black and sitting close together on the patio of a restaurant. However, Gerard did not include any caption with the photograph.

Nonetheless, according to Page Six, fans were not pleased with his post featuring Clara, 23, as one user wrote, "I would have been ashamed," while another commented, " She doesn't compare to the mother of your children," and a third person remarked, " Clearly, it's official and the jam-eating position is free."

Shakira Slams Piqué and Clara

Rumour has it that Shakira became suspicious of Gerard's infidelity when she noticed that jars of jam were mysteriously disappearing while she was away. Neither Gerard nor their children Sasha and Milan are fond of the condiment, so she concluded that someone else must have been visiting their home and consuming jam.

Shakira referred to her breakup with Piqué in her song Te Felicito, which was released in 2019. In early 2020, she released another diss track, BZRP Music Session #53, in which she directly criticised Piqué, Clara, and their large age difference.

Shakira made it clear that she felt she was of a higher calibre than them, singing that she was "worth two 22-year-olds" and that Piqué had gone from a "Ferrari to a Renault Twingo" and a "Rolex to a Casio." She also implied that she was out of the soccer player's league.

In June 2022, Shakira and Piqué went their separate ways in an amicable manner. However, a Zoom video from 2021 soon emerged that featured Piqué and Clara together, implying that the breakup was the result of Gerard being unfaithful to the "Beautiful Liar" singer with Clara.