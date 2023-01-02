Shakira Issues First Statement Post Separation With Gerard Pique, Hints At Being Cheated On

Shakira and her ex-beau, football icon Gerard Pique were in the spotlight last year after multiple stories suggested that he had been unfaithful to the singer. Now, the Colombian singer has released a New Year's message on Instagram that appears to be a cryptic reference to her breakup from Gerard Pique.

She wrote, "Even if our wounds are still open in this new year, time has a surgeon's hands. Even if someone’s betrayed us, we must continue to trust others. When faced with contempt, continue to know your worth.

"Because there are more good people than indecent ones. More people with empathy than indifference. The ones who leave are fewer than the many who stay by our side.

"Our tears are not in vain, they water the soil our future will spring from and make us more human, so that even while suffering heartache we can continue to love."

Take a look at her post here:

Soon after the post was shared, a swarm of her fans added their voice to the comments section to call her the 'strong one'. One social media user wrote, "You are one of the good ones Shak," along with a red heart emoji, while another added, "Beautiful, Shaki." A third social media user said, "The same thing happened to me @shakira, even worse, thank God, family and true friends and oneself, we move on again, and we become more empathetic with all the women who have suffered and had to fight alone, a hug to you and I understand your #mourning."

Last year, Shakira revealed her separation in an interview with Elle. She said that she had purposely refrained from speaking up ever since rumours began circulating in June, partly to safeguard her kids. Shakira confessed that she's "still going through it" and added that it has been a difficult challenge for her and her children.

Revealing her emotions concerning the incessant media attention and its impact on her children, Shakira expressed, "What's also real is the disappointment to see something as sacred and as special as I thought was the relationship I had with my kids' father and see that turned into something vulgarised and cheapened by the media.

"And all of this while my dad has been in the ICU and I've been fighting on different fronts. Like I said, this is probably the darkest hour of my life. But then I think about all those women around the world who are going through hardship, who are going through a situation as bad as mine or as difficult as mine or worse."

Shakira and Gerard first met during the shoot of her music video for the FIFA song Waka Waka (This Time for Africa). The two announced their relationship in 2011 through a Facebook post. On June 4, 2022, Shakira and Gerard issued a joint statement declaring their separation, which read, "We regret to confirm that we are separating. For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect our privacy. Thank you for your understanding."

The football star from Barcelona has been with Clara for the past few months. According to The Sun, Clara Chia Marti is a student who also works for Gerard in his office, managing events. They have not made their relationship public, but those around them are aware of what is going on.