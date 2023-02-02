Shakira Birthday Special: From 'Waka Waka' To 'Loca', Top 6 Songs Of The Colombian Pop Sensation

Colombian singer Shakira, whose real name is Shakira Isabel Mebarak Ripoll, is often recognised as the 'Queen of Latin Music' because of the exceptional blockbuster songs she has produced over a span of 30 years in her career. As the Grammy award-winning artist turned a year older on Thursday, we rounded up a list of her iconic songs over the years.

Waka Waka (This time for Africa)

Shakira captivated the whole world with her performance of Waka Waka (This Time for Africa) at the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa. This official song was created by Shakira and John Hill, and included contributions from the South African band Freshlyground. Waka Waka was influenced by the Cameroonian song Zamina mina by Golden Sounds. Even after so many years, the song remains incredibly popular and has sold over 15 million downloads, making it the best-selling single of all time.

Hips Don't Lie

A comprehensive list of Shakira's songs must include her hit single Hips Don't Lie. This song is from her second English studio album, Oral Fixation, Vol. 2. The collaboration with Haitian rapper Wyclef Jean proved to be extremely successful for her, garnering both fans and critical acclaim. The song won several awards, including the People's Choice Award, the MTV Latin America Video Music Award, and the MTV Video Music Award. Hips Don't Lie was a worldwide hit, reaching number one on charts in over 18 countries.

Chantaje

Chantaje, a song by Shakira featuring Colombian singer Maluma, was another one of her huge hits. It appeared on her 11th studio album, "El Dorado." This Latin Grammy-nominated song quickly became a popular pop and reggaeton hit. It achieved massive commercial success, topping charts in countries like Brazil, Ecuador, Guatemala, Spain, and Uruguay, as well as the Billboard Latin Songs chart in the US. In fact, it was the biggest Latin single by a female artist in the US in the decade.

La Tortura

La Tortura was a collaboration between Shakira and Spanish singer Alejandro Sanz. The song expresses the feelings of a woman who has been betrayed by her lover and left for someone else. The man in the song pleads for forgiveness, arguing that it is in a man's nature to cheat, but the woman is unyielding. La Tortura was a ground-breaking song, as it was the first Spanish song to be played on MTV. The music video features Shakira's signature moves and adds a seductive aspect to the already captivating song.

Loca

Shakira also gifted the world with the song Loca, which was part of her ninth studio album Sale el Sol released in 2010. Loca has both Latin and English versions, and was written and produced by Shakira along with writers Edward Bello, Armando Pérez, and Dylan Mills. This Latin pop song expresses a passionate infatuation with a man that encourages the listener to dance.

Beautiful Liar

Another notable song by Shakira is Beautiful Liar, a collaboration with American singer Beyoncé. Written by Beyoncé and a team of songwriters and produced by Stargate and Beyoncé, the song combines Shakira's Latin and Arabic influences with Beyoncé's hip hop and R&B styles. The lyrics promote female empowerment, as two women who were both charmed by the same man ultimately decide he's not worth their time and choose to avoid conflict. The song's music video is also memorable and adds to its appeal.

Apart from these songs, she has also given blockbusters like She Wolf, Perro Fiel, Can't Remember To Forget You, Whenever, Whatever.