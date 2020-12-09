Richa Chadha will be essaying the role of the south siren in the film Shakeela and her looks are already making the audience go crazy.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Shakeela is Back in the town! The actress who ruled the south cinemas in the 90s and dished out massive blockbusters is once again going to dazzle on the silver screen, however, this time it will be her biopic that will leave people and the critics amuse.

Now, amid the buzz about the south actress' biopic, the makers of the film Shakeela, on Wednesday dropped the official teaser of the film and by looking at it, one can say that Shakeela is going to be a blockbuster. Richa Chadha will be essaying the role of the south siren in the film and her looks are already making the audience go crazy.

The teaser begins with a narrator’s voice talking about Shakeela’s stardom and fan following back then. Filmmakers have very cleverly used the pandemic situation to highlight the stardom of the actress. In the teaser, Richa is seen acing the role, while we also get to see a brief glimpse of popular and talented actor Pankaj Tripathi. Richa’s role will also remind you of actress Vidya Balan where she portrayed a similar kind of role.



Helmed by Indrajith Lankesh, Shakeela will also star Malayalam actor Rajeev Pillai, who will be playing the role of Richa’s love interest. Also, the film will release in not one or two but four regional languages i.e Hindi, Kannada, Telugu and Tamil. The film is all set to hit the silver screen on the eve of Christmas i.e December 25, 2020.

Talking to Pinkvilla Richa expressed her excitement and said, “I am happy that the film is releasing. Hopefully, it will bring some laughter and entertainment into the lives of people and this depressing year will end on a happier note. Shakeela's story is unlike any other and yet it's universal. She is very well known down south and it will be interesting to see how it will be received here. She did rule the roost for many years, providing steady business to cinema halls in times of crisis. It was also great to reunite with Pankaj ji."

