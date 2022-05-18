New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: For the past 2 days media has been buzzing with news related to Shailesh Lodha aka Taarak Mehta of the popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. It is being reported that Shailesh Lodha who plays the character of Jethalaal aka Dilip Joshi's best friend will quit the show after working 14 years on it. Amid all the ongoing rumours, Shailesh Lodha has taken to his Instagram and shared a cryptic post on social media.

Taking to Instagram, sharing his picture, Shailesh captioned it with "Habib soz sahab's ka sher kamaal ka hai, Yanha Majboot se Majboot loha tut jata hai Kai jhooth ikkathe ho to saccha tut jata hai."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shailesh Lodha (@iamshaileshlodha)

Meanwhile, as per an ETimes report, Shailesh who plays the role of Jetha Lal aka Dilip Joshi’s good friend Taarak on the show will quit the show soon and has already stopped shooting for the same. Reportedly, the actor is not shooting for the show for the past month and is not in the mood to return to the sets soon.

The actor due to the exclusivity factor and not being able to explore other opportunities has reportedly turned down a couple of good offers he got in the past. But now the actor doesn’t want to waste more opportunities that keep coming his way.

The report further states that Taarak also is unhappy with the makers for not using his dates properly in the show. Talking Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma, the popular sitcom is the longest-running show. For the past 14 years, the show has entertained audiences on SAB TV, Monday to Friday at 8:30 pm.

Posted By: Ashita Singh