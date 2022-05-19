New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: It has been days since rumours related to Shailesh Lodha aka Taarak Mehta from the popular comic show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah started. As per reports, Shailesh Lodha has decided to exit the show after working in it for 14 years, however, no statement or comment on the same has been made by the actor yet.

Amid all this, Asit Kumarr Modi, who is the producer of the famous and much-loved show Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashma has denied the reports and said that he is not aware of such a claim by Shailesh yet.

In an interview with Bombay Times, Modi said, "All my actors have been working for more than 10 years now. I have not been informed or I am not aware that Shailesh wants to quit the show. If there is any development, I will surely speak about it. As of now, I am focussing on how we can make the show more entertaining for the viewers."

He added, "I am only focussing on the show and would not like to comment on anything else."

Earlier, an ETimes report mentioned that actor Shailesh Lodha has decided to exit the popular sitcom. It has also revealed that Shailesh has stopped shooting for the show and has no plans of returning back to it. Meanwhile, Taarak Mehta aka Shailesh Lodha has not confirmed or denied the fact of he quitting the show. But, he did share a cryptic post on his Instagram amid ongoing speculations.

Also, Neha Mehta Gurucharan Singh Sodhi, Nidhi Bhanushali, Disha Vakani has left the show. Among all the show was much hampered after Disha Vakani, who played Dayaben took a maternity break from the show and never returned back. No replacement or her return has been announced by the show makers yet.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is a much-loved show that started in 2008 and is the longest-running show on television. It airs on Sony Sab from 8:30 pm. The show features Dilip Joshi, Munmun Dutta and others.

Posted By: Ashita Singh