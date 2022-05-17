Mumbai | Jagran Entertainment Desk: If you are a Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma Fan then this piece of news might shock you! The very popular and India's longest-running sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma is loved by many and the characters in the show are like idols for many fans. The popular sitcom has not only managed to run the longest on television but it has also carved a special place in the audience's hearts while constantly delivering powerful messages. The show revolves around members of Gokuldham society that is situated in Mumbai. Now as per the new and shocking report, Shailesh Lodha, who plays the role of writer Taarak Mehta in the popular sitcom has made up his mind to quit the show.

As per an ETimes report, Shailesh who plays the role of Jetha Lal aka Dilip Joshi’s good friend Taarak on the show will quit the show soon and has already stopped shooting for the same. Reportedly, the actor is not shooting for the show for the past month and is not in the mood to return to the sets any time soon.

If reports are to be believed then, due to the exclusivity factor, Shailesh Lodha is not able to explore other opportunities and has reportedly turned down a couple of good offers he got in the past. But now the actor doesn’t want to waste more opportunities that keep coming his way. The report further states that Taarak also is unhappy with the makers for not using his dates properly in the show.

However, it is being said that Taarak Mehta’s production house is trying hard to convince Sailesh to retain. After Disha Vakani, Gurucharan Singh and Neha Mehta's shocking exit, the show will have to witness another character exiting this popular sitcom. Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma stars Dilip Joshi, Amit Bhatt, and others. For the past 14 years, the show has been entertaining the audiences on SAB TV, Monday to Friday at 8:30 pm.

Posted By: Ashita Singh