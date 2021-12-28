New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Makers of Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur starrer 'Jersey' have postponed the release of the movie on Tuesday amid rising Covid cases in the country. The film was slated to release on December 31st in the theatres. Makers have not revealed any new date of the release as of now. Many movie critics are speculating for Jersey to get an OTT release now.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter and broke the news and wrote, “#Xclusiv… #BreakingNews… #Jersey POSTPONED… WON’T RELEASE ON 31 DEC… A new date will be announced shortly… Industry talk that #Jersey will be Direct-to-OTT release is FALSE."

#Xclusiv... #BreakingNews... #Jersey POSTPONED... WON'T RELEASE ON 31 DEC... New date will be announced shortly... Industry talk that #Jersey will be Direct-to-OTT release is FALSE. pic.twitter.com/1MBwsSdWCC — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 28, 2021

The makers also issued an official statement and said, “In view of the current circumstances and new Covid guidelines we have decided to postpone the theatrical release of our film Jersey. We have received immense love from you all so far and want to thank you all for everything. Until then everyone please stay safe and healthy, and wishing you all the best for the new year ahead!! Team Jersey!!”

Amid a surge in Covid cases in the country, theatres in Delhi were shut on Tuesday and Maharashtra is running only on 50 per cent occupancy.

Earlier, slated for a Friday release Jersey passed with U/A certificate without any cuts in the movie. As per Bollywood Hungama “The film has been passed with a clean U/A certificate. In other words, the CBFC (Central Board of Film Certification) has not asked for a single cut in the film. The film has minimal violence and intimacy and it is all within permissible limits. The film is mounted as a family entertainer. As a result, the movie was made keeping that in mind and the CBFC understood that aspect.”

Helmed by Gowtham Tinnanuri, this sport- entertainer is a Hindi remake of a Telugu film of the same name. Apart from Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur, Jersey also features Pankaj Kapoor in a pivotal role.

Posted By: Ashita Singh