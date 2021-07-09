Mira's and Shahid's apartment complex is located in Worli. It is also the area where a number of other celebrities live, including Deepika Padukone live.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: A recent Instagram post by Mira Rajput gives her fans a glimpse into the spectacular view from her high-rise apartment in Mumbai. In her post, Mira could be seen wearing a floral shirt dress with her shoulder-length hair swaying in the wind. She is completely immersed in the beautiful view visible from her home. The beautiful skyline view across the Bandra-Worli sea link is clearly visible in the photo. “Even the sun sets in paradise,” she captioned the post.

Mira posted the photo on Friday (July 9) which has garnered thousands of likes and comments. Fans were in complete awe of both Mira and her evening sunset view. They showered her post with much love and adoration.

Mira and Shahid's apartment complex is located in Worli. It is also the area where a number of other celebrities live, including Deepika Padukone and her husband Ranveer Singh, Virat Kohli and his actor wife Anushka Sharma, and former cricketer Yuvraj Singh. Abhishek Bachchan and Akshay Kumar also have homes in the complex.

Meanwhile, Mira and Shahid celebrated their 6th wedding anniversary on July 7. She posted a much-loved picture of them in which the couple can be spotted in a garden. Mira has her arms wrapped around Shahid and he could be seen planting a kiss on her forehead. While Mira is dressed in a black t-shirt, Shahid is wearing a grey tee."I love you more than words suffice. Happy 6, my love my life," Mira wrote captioning the post. She also added a heart emoji.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony on July 7, 2015. Though the couple has an age difference of 13 years, their bond proves how age doesn’t matter when it comes to true love. The couple is blessed with two kids. They welcomed baby girl Misha into their lives in August 2016 and son Zain in September 2018.

