New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Karwa Chauth 2021 is finally here and just like every other married Indian woman, our Bollywood celebrities too are super excited for this festival of love. Among a lot of famous faces who are celebrating this special day with enthusiasm, actor Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput is also the one.

Being one of the prominent faces in the industry the star wife always keeps fans updated with her life and whereabouts through social media. And this time again, Mira took to her official social media handle to share a picture of Karwa Chauth 2021 preps featuring mehendi in her hand.

Yes, Mira dropped the pic of her henna hand on Insta Story where her mehendi seemed almost dried up. Take a look:

Apart from this, Mira even shared a series of clicks featuring some delicacies which according to her "would’ve been unfair to post" on Karwa Chauth day. She captioned her meals pictures saying, "“I have never been this happy to eat Ghiya and Yellow dal. And sliced onions and harmirch. Also would’ve been unfair to post this tom #homesweethome #happyholidays.”

Take a look at Mira Kapoor's Instagram post here:

For those who are wondering, Mira and Shahid jetted off on a vacation to Maldives with family recently. And these pictures flaunting pizzas and salads are from their holiday.

Talking about Mira and Shahid, the duo got married in 2015 and had their daughter Misha in 2016 and later the couple welcomed their son Zain in 2018.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal