Shahid Kapoor’s OTT Debut Series ‘Farzi’ To Release On THIS Date

Shahid Kapoor will be returning to the screen with a bang as the actor is set to bring his next performance on screen making it his digital debut. From the creator of 'The Family Man', Shahid Kapoor is ready to team up with director duo Raj and DK and is ready for their upcoming release 'Farzi.'

While the details around the plot are still kept under the sheets, however, Shahid Kapoor will share the screen alongside Vijay Sethupathi, Raashi Khanna, and Kay Kay Menon. The series is touted to be a crime thriller and is set to premiere in February.

Shahid Kapoor will officially debut into the OTT world in February 2023 and the release plan has thus been chalked out at this moment, however, the exact date of the premiere will be announced soon. According to a report cited by Pinkvilla, 'Farzi' will be available for the audience before the closure of the first quarter of 2023.

The details of the series with trailer release and other marketing assets will also take place around February 2023, before a month of the release date. As the official release of the series came to light, Shahid Kapoor expressed his excitement and gratitude for his digital debut.

Shahid Kapoor said, "It's so different from what we do in movies. I am nervous but excited. I always wanted to do something challenging and different. This story and character to me match every film that I have done. I can't wait for the audience to see it."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shahid Kapoor is currently shooting for the Dinesh Vijan production alongside Kriti Sanon. The film is loosely based on a robotic romantic comedy that is set for release in 2023.

Shahid Kapoor was last seen in Gowtam Tinnanuri's 'Jersey'alongside Mrunal Thakur, which received mixed reviews from the critics, however was not able to do good at the box office.

Shahid also has 'Bloody Daddy' helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, which is also set for a direct digital premiere on Jio's new digital platform soon. Keeping a decent record for his upcoming releases, the actor also has an untitled comedy project with Anees Bazmee, ready to slate the screens in around March next year.