Jersey film is the Hindi remake of a Telugu film that goes by the same name. The film has been directed by the same director Gowtam Tinnanuri.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Shahid Kapoor's much-awaited film Jersey has finally got a release date and netizens couldn't be happier about it. The film is slated to hit the cinema hall on Diwali on November 5, 2021. Jersey stars Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur in the lead roles and both the stars shared the good news with their fans on Instagram.

Taking to Instagram, Shahid shared a new still from the film in which he was looking amazing and was seen giving a bold side look. In the picture, he was donning sports gear and jersey. He captioned the post that reads, "JERSEY releasing in theatres this DIWALI 5th November 2021. The triumph of the human spirit. A journey I am so very proud of. This ones for the TEAM .... (sic)."

Mrunal Thakur also shared the same still on her Instagram and she captioned the post, "JERSEY releasing in theatres this DIWALI 5th November 2021. The triumph of the human spirit and a journey unmatchable! Excited for the world to see what we created with love, laughter and unforgettable memories (sic)."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor)

Earlier, Shahid announced about the completion of the shoot of the film in December, and taking to Instagram he penned a note that read, "It's a film wrap on #jersey.... 47 days of the shoot during covid. Just unbelievable. I am so proud of the entire team. It's nothing short of a miracle. I want to thank each and everyone from the unit for coming to set every day, putting themselves at risk, and doing what we all love doing."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor)

Th film 'Jersey' is the Hindi remake of a Telugu film that goes by the same name. The film has been directed by the same director Gowtam Tinnanuri. In the film, Shahid will be seen playing the role of a cricket enthusiast who is trying hard to make it to the Indian cricket team, and his dream is fulfilled at the age of 40.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma