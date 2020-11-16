Shahid posted a photo in which the couple is twinning the black outfits. Shahid can be seen clicking a selfie as Mira rests her head on his chest, check out.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actor Shahid Kapoor is sliding through the winter season just the right way with wife Mira Kapoor and we are all for it. Recently, the Kabir Singh actor posted a picture in which he was curled up with wife Mira and has surely sent the internet into a meltdown.

Taking to Instagram, Shahid posted a photo in which the couple is twinning the black outfits. Shahid can be seen clicking a selfie as Mira rests her head on his chest. She can be seen covering half of her face with her outfit. He captioned the photo that reads, "Just what I need on a rainy winter evening."

Recently, Shahid was out for the shoot of his upcoming film Jersey but returned back home to celebrate Diwali with family. On the occasion of Diwali, he even shared a picture with Mira, in which the couple was sporting the black traditional outfit and he captioned the photo as, "Happy Diwali to you all. Love and light."

On the work front, Shahid will be seen in the film Jersey, this film is a Hindi remake of the Telugu film of the same name. The film is being helmed by the same director Gowtham Tinnanuri, who directed the original movie.

In the film, Shahid is going to play the role of a cricket enthusiast who wants to join the Indian cricket team and fulfills his dream when he hits the age of 40.

Shahid was last seen in the film Kabir Singh, this film was the Hindi remake of the Telugu film Arjun Reddy.

