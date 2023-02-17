Shahid Kapoor Surprises Fans In Theaters During Re-Release Of ‘Jab We Met’ After 16 Years | Watch

Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan's starrer blockbuster 'Jab We Met' was an iconic rom-com in the history of Bollywood. Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, the film was released in 2007 and had several hit dialogues and scenes which still create buzz and make rounds on the internet.

On the occasion of Valentine's Week 2023 extravaganza, the film was re-released on screens witnessing crowds entering the theater in masses to see the film all over again. As fans flocked to the theaters to enjoy the film, Shahid Kapoor left fans surprised as he walked into a theater in Mumbai during the screening of the film.

The actor quietly walked into a theater in Mumbai, crashed the film, hooted, cheered, and took selfies with the fans, leaving everyone in the theater in awe. Many fans also shook hands with the actor and tried interacting with them, to which Shahid Kapoor politely obliged.

Taking to Shahid Kapoor's Instagram, the actor shared a glimpse of his experience and wrote, "Jab We Met 16 years." Many social media users took over the comment section, where one wrote, "Lucky Fans", and another one wrote, "Wholesome."

Earlier, Shahid Kapoor was in the news due to a viral video making rounds on the internet where the actor was dancing to his popular song 'Mauja Hi Mauja' in front of the screens. A Twitter user shared the video and wrote, "After almost 16yrs #JabWeMet in #ValentinesWeek is running houseful without any promotions in social media, speaks volumes of a cult romantic comedy. @shahidkapoor bro does check reactions of public in theatre, u will love it." Shahid replied, "Too special."

'Jab We Met' featured Shahid Kapoor as Aditya and Kareena Kapoor Khan as Geet in the film. The film's songs and costumes still ring at various events creating the buzz and excitement of the film still in motion.