New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor is currently busy promoting his upcoming movie Jersey. Fans are loving Shahid's Instagram feed as the actor has posted many videos and pictures to give an update about his life. Shahid looks dashing in every post and can be seen having a lot of fun during the during.

Recently, Shahid posted a video of him promoting Jersey in Mumbai, Delhi and Chandigarh. Sharing the video, Shahid wrote in the caption, "48 hours… Mumbai - Delhi - Chandigarh - Mumbai".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor)

At the start of the video, Shahid says, "Wake up!! Seize the day". Then he shows a glimpse of the promotion in Delhi and Chandigarh. He asks everyone to watch Jersey on April 14 at the end of the video. The video has already got more than 1 lakh views and 30 thousand likes within 1 hour.

Earlier, Shahid also took Beyonce's Drop challenge and posted a video with his team and Mrunal Thakur on Instagram. In the caption, he wrote, "OMG. Click the link in the bio to book your tickets now!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor)

Shahid Kapoor was last seen in Kabir Singh with Kiara Advani, which became a super hit at the box office. He won Filmfare Critics Award for Best Actor for Udta Punjab in 2016 and Filmfare Award for Best Actor for Haider. He will be seen in the movie Bloddy Daddy. Written and directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, Jersey is a sports drama film and it is the official remake of the 2019 Telugu film of the same title. The Telugu version of Jersey stars Nani and Shraddha Srinath, Harish Kalyan, Sanusha, Sathyaraj and Sampath Raj.

The release date of Jersey got postponed because of the rise in COVID-19 cases. The movie was supposed to release on December 31, 2021, but will hit the screens on April 14. Jersey is a heartwarming story starring Shahid Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapoor.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav