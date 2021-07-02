Both Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput took to their respective social media handles to share the posts. Mira had a hair makeover, while the actor bounces back on his film sets. Scroll down to know more.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: There's no doubt that Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor are the power couple of Bollywood. The duo often keep updating their fans about their personal and professional life. And recently too, they shared about what's happening with them post COVID-19 lockdown.

Where Mira underwent a hair transformation, Shahis uploaded a video of himself where he can be seen going back to his shooting sets.

Mira took to her Instagram to share pictures of her hair makeover which she got coloured in brown. She wrote, "Refresh with my f(h)airy godmother @nidapatel," she captioned the post.

As soon as she shared the post, comments from her fans and followers started pouring in. A user wrote, "Love the haircut," while another one said, "Very beautiful and valuable." Meanwhile, her brother-in-law and actor Ishaan Khatter said, "How can you miss the opportunity to caption ‘hairy godmother’."

On the other hand, Shahid Kapoor shared his post COVID-19 shooting journey. He captioned his video saying, "Ready .. SET .. go!!"

Shahid Kapoor married Mira Rajput in 2015 and the couple had their first child, Misha in 2016 and their son Zain in 2018.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shahid Kapoor will be seen in sports drama, Jersey which is a Hindi remake of a South Indian film of the same name. In the movie, he will be seen essaying the role of a cricketer. Jersey also stars actress Mrunal Thakur opposite him.

