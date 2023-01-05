Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput Had An Epic Goan Vacation| See Pics

It is the holiday season and just as the rest of us, Shahid Kapoor, his wife Mira Rajput Kapoor, and their two kids, Misha Kapoor and Zain Kapoor, celebrated 2023 in grandeur. The family had a wonderful time in Goa and both Shahid and Mira posted many pictures and videos from their glamourous trip.

Sharing a set of photos and videos, Mira summed up her vacation and gave us a detailed list of things the family did in Goa. She wrote, "A Goan Escape In order of adventure.. 1. A Konkan Thali 2. The most serene forest retreat with lip-smackingly good food and warm service @thepostcardhideaway 3 & 4. Going coconuts at the Spice Farm 5-8. A trek to the Netravali waterfalls with the entire gang and two adventurous monkeys 9. Swipe to see. Sums it up."

Mira also posted a picture of her daughter Misha's hairstyle and captioned it as, 'My sweetheart.'

Previously, Mira had posted a series of pictures of her and Shahid along with their friends, posing by the beach. She captioned it, "Salty hair, sandy skin."

Shahid was likewise spotted relaxing in the pool as he extended new year greetings to his fans on Sunday. "Keep it real and make it count. Happy new year everyone. Be worthy and thankful. Have an amazing year," the actor wrote.

Mira posted a picture with Shahid, taken during the final sundown of 2022, with the caption, "Waiting for you 2023."

Judging from the pictures, Shahid and Mira appear to have had a fun filled trip!

On the work front, Shahid has some interesting projects lined up for 2023. Shahid will be next seen in director Ali Abbas Zafar's upcoming action film Bloody Daddy. The official release date of the film is still awaited. He will be soon making his grand OTT debut with Raj and DK's upcoming web series Farzi along with south actor Vijay Sethupathi, which will stream exclusively on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.