Shahid Kapoor Gives Sneak Peek Of His Family Vacation | See Here

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor is currently spending time with his family in Switzerland. The actor keeps his fans updated about his personal and professional life through social media. Earlier, his wife Mira Kapoor had shared a sneak peek of their vacation on social media. Now, Shahid took to his Instagram and posted a lovely picture with his family.

Sharing the picture with his family, Shahid wrote, "The heart is always full when you are with the ones who matter most. Unconditional pure and basic. Be with those who make your heart full. Always got your back my hearts."

Shahid can be seen standing with his wife Mira Kapoor and children, Zain and Misha Kapoor. Mira also shared the picture from the same place and wrote, "Haseen Vaadiyan #serialphotobomberisback". In one of the pictures, Mira can be seen standing with her son Zain.

Mira had posted some pictures from Poschiavo, Switzerland. She wrote, "La Prese. Took the beautiful Bernina Express to Poschiavo 🇨🇭 A dip, some rock castles and a pizza later.." Mira opted for a comfy outfit and wore a sweatshirt withna pair of white pants.

Meanwhile, Mira also shared some pictures from her favourite restaurant. Talking about her favourite pizza restaurants, she wrote, "My favourite was the Pizza with Brie that I just couldn’t stop eating (crawled onto Shahid’s plate too). And I’m so glad the hotel wasn’t far because girl, these boots are not meant for walking."

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor was last seen in Jersey, which also starred Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur. Written and directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, Jersey is the official remake of the 2019 Telugu film of the same title. He will star in Bloddy Daddy. He will also make his OTT debut with the Amazon Prime Video show Farzi. The show will be directed by Raj and D.K.