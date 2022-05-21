New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor keeps his fans updated about his personal and professional life through social media. The actor is currently in Europe and is having a lot of fun doing adventures with brother Ishan Khatter and actor Kunal Kemmu. Shahid has been sharing many pictures from his trip to Europe and shared another picture with his gang on Instagram.

Sharing the picture, Shahid wrote, "#besttimes". Shahid can be seen posing with brother Ishaan Khatter and Kunal Kemmu and we can also see their helmets.

Earlier, Shahid shared his black and white picture on Instagram which was clicked by Kunal Kemmu. He wrote, "Photo credit @kunalkemmu".

Shahid Kapoor was last seen in Jersey, which also starred Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur. The movie was released in theatres a month ago and will release on Netflix on May 22. Written and directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, Jersey is the official remake of the 2019 Telugu film of the same title. Shahid has starred in many successful movies like Udta Punjab, Padmaavat, Kabir Singh, R..Rajkumar, Jab We Met, Haider, Kaminey, and many more. He made his Bollywood debut with Ishq Vishk in 2003 and received the Filmfare Best Actor award for Haider and Udta Punjab.

On the work front, Shahid will star in the movie Bloddy Daddy. He will be seen in the Amazon Prime Video web series Farzi, which will be directed by Raj and D.K. Meanwhile, Kunal was last seen in the Zee5 web series Abhay Season 3 and the film Lootcase. He will star in Kanjoos Makkhichoos and Malang 2. Ishaan Khatter made his Bollywood debut as a lead in Beyond the Clouds in 2017 and was last seen in Khaali Peeli. He will be seen in Pippa and Phone Bhoot, starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Katrina Kaif.

