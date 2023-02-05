Shahid Kapoor Calls 'Farzi' Co-Star Amol Palekar 'OG Middle Class Guy', Says 'Privileged To Work With Him'

Bollywood heartthrob Shahid Kapoor is all set for his OTT debut with 'Farzi' released on February 10 on Amazon Prime Video. The actor will be sharing the screen space with veteran actor Amol Palekar, who will be essaying the role of grandfather to Shahid Kapoor's character Sunny.

Sharing his experience while working with Amol Palekar, Shahid Kapoor calls the actor 'OG middle-class good guy' and said it was a privilege to work with him and have him on the show. Amol Palekar will be the first time seen in a web series and was last seen in the Zee5 feature film '200-Halla Ho' released in 2021. The actor has also signed another web series titled, 'Gormint' which is yet to be released.

Shahid Kapoor recently spoke with Variety magazine where he opened up about his working experience with Amol Palekar. According to a report in Hindustan Times, Shahid Kapoor said, He was just perfect for the part – he had the gravitas and the experience and the goodness and the integrity, the language, the face – the body of work that he has done adds to the show. It was a privilege to have him on the show and to get to share screen space with the OG middle-class good guy."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by prime video IN (@primevideoin)

The co-creators of 'Farzi' Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK also shared that they were lucky to have Amol Palekar on board as the actor is highly picky about his roles and is also a keen observer.

According to Hindustan Times, Raj said, "Farzi was a great template for us to talk about modern society, especially the middle class, the most neglected and the most angst-filled class – the under-appreciated and undervalued biggest section of the society… and to talk to the haves and have-nots, the whole juxtaposition of how especially Mumbai is, our country is – that's the more deeper idea in it."

Shahid Kapoor will be essaying the role of a struggling artist Sunny helping out his grandfather's struggling newspaper and printing press in Mumbai. Later he gets involved with his friend Firoz to help him forge banknotes as Sunny can copy any art and Firoz a printing expert becomes successful having police officers and a mafia don on their trail.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by prime video IN (@primevideoin)

The web series also features Vijay Sethupathi, Kay Kay Menon, Raashii Khanna, Bhuvan Arora, and Regina Cassandra in prominent roles.