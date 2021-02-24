From comedy to romance and action to drama, Shahid Kapoor has shown that newbies may come and go but he is here to stay. Read on to know the actor's best performances in these 10 films on his 40th birthday.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Who knew that once a background dancer in the films like 'Taal' and 'Dil To Pagal Hai' will make it so big in Bollywood as a leading man. No points for guessing, we are talking about our very own chocolate boy Shahid Kapoor who beautifully transformed himself into various facets of his acting career and now has an image of a tough guy from his latest role Kabir Singh. The actor has time and again proved his worth and that there are a very few mainstream artists in B-town who can actually match his versatility. From comedy, to romance and action to drama, Shahid Kapoor has shown that newbies may come and go but he is here to stay. As the father of two is soon going to ring in his 40th birthday, here we are with a list of his 10 best films that splendidly portray his diversity as an actor.

Ishq Vishq

Debuting in a typical Bollywood style, Shahid played the role of a casanova in his very first film. The movie was a college romance, a concept which was done till death but still the actor managed to lure the audience with his cute looks and innocence.

Vivaah

Pairing opposite Amrita Rao again, Shahid essayed a role of a man who is about to get married. His chemistry with Amrita yet again managed to cast its magic on fans.

Chup Chup Ke

For all those who think that an Indian actor is just made for action and romance, this guy with his Priyadarshan film 'Chup Chup Ke' has proved everyone of them wrong. Shahid aced his role as Jeet in this rib-tickling comedy which is considered a cult now a days.

Jab We Met

Although, the actor was working in films continuously but not many of his films were becoming a major hit until this one. Jab We Met saw the hit pair of Shahid and Kareena together once again and made this film a big hit. However, Kareena's role was more prominent and loud in the film but this silence and calmed attitude won hearts.

Kamine

Vishal Bhardwaj's magic managed to bring out a different Shahid Kapoor in this film who played the double role. The film's different plot was loved by all and especially the actor's hard work.

Haider

As if Kamine wasn't enough, Shahid's dramatic role in Haider too successfully made his fans fall in love with him all over again. Helmed by Vishal Bhardwaj, this film again was a gem.

Udta Punjab

Who knew that the actor has this interesting side to himself too. Here, he portrayed the role of a Punjabi pop-star who was a drug addict. His role, his hairstyle, his acting, there was nothing that was unimpressive about this beautiful film.

Batti Gul Meter Chalu

Although Batti Gul Meter Chalu didn't do very well at the box office but still it added a feather to Shahid's cap of achievements as the film was an attempt to highlight the social issues of the country like corruption.

Padmaavat

This film created quite a buzz both before and after the release. Although, the show was all about Deepika and Ranveer's roles but Shahid managed to steal his limelight with his role as Maharawal Ratan Singh.

Kabir Singh

When everyone thought Shahid's journey of experimenting with roles has just ended, he came up with the ear 2019's biggest blockbuster Kabir Singh which sweeped everyone off their feet. Playing an angry brat, this film went on to become on of the best performances of his career.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal