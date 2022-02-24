New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Shahid Kapoor is one of the most versatile actors in the Bollywood Industry. Born on February 25, 1981, Shahid Kapoor joined Shiamak Davar's dance institute at the age of 15 and made his debut in Ramesh Taurani's teenage romance 'Ishq Vishk'.

Shahid eventually got fame with Jab We Met and made his separate space in the film industry. The 'Kabir Singh' of Bollywood appeared in commercials for several renowned brands. He is now married to Mira Rajput and is a father of two Misha and Zain.

As the actor will be getting a year older to celebrate his 41st birthday on February 25th, 2022, we would take a look at some of the most adorable pictures of the Shahid and Mira where they ushered major couple goals:

Shahid and Mira shared a very beautiful photo where they were both seen looking very bright and happy and this gave us great vibes. Sharing the photo Shahid had written, "Merry Christmas everyone. 🥰"

Another pic of Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput looked stunning in black. The couple posted Diwali wish together and wrote, "Happy Diwali to you all. Love and light."

Captioning the picture “Just what I need on a rainy winter evening.” Shahid shared a post of him and Mira where the two of them can be seen wrapped in each other’s arms giving out perfect couple goals.

On Valentine's day, Shahid had posted a lovely wish for her wife and wrote, "Happy valentines guys. Happy Monday with the love of my life." In the pic Mira can be seen giving a neck kiss to Shahid Kapoor.

"Feelin the loooove," Shahid Kapoor in another picture is getting a sweet kiss on his cheeks from his wife Mira. In the same photo, the couple is twinning in blue.

