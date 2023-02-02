Shahid Kapoor And Mira Rajput To Attend Sidharth-Kiara's Wedding? Here's What We Know

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have made their fans excited ever since the reports of their wedding came surfaced on the internet. The two have neither confirmed nor denied their relationship or their wedding. As per reports, they will get married on February 6, 2023, at Suryagar Palace in Jaisalmer. According to the latest buzz, Shahid Kapoor will also attend the wedding with his wife Mira Rajput.

According to a report in India Today, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput have been invited to the wedding. Apart from Shahid, Karan Johar and Varun Dhawan are expected to attend the wedding as well.

Shahid and Kiara share a good friendship and were seen opposite each other Kabir Singh. They also appeared in Koffee With Karan together.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor)

Sidharth and Kiara will reportedly have a private wedding with only close friends and family present and the wedding will have about 100 guests. According to several reports, the two will wear outfits designed by Manish Malhotra. After their wedding, Sid and Kiara are likely to host a reception party in Delhi and Mumbai.

The two were seen opposite each other in Shershaah, which received a lot of love and support from the audience. Moreover, fans loved Sid and Kiara's on-screen and off-screen chemistry.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

Meanwhile, it was also reported that Sidharth and Kiara will share the screen space again in a romantic comedy. Later, it was also reported that the film has been shelved now. There is no confirmation about the film till now.

On the work front, Sidharth will be seen in Yodha, along with Disha Patani. He was last seen in Thank God, along with Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet. He was also seen in Mission Majnu with Rashmika Mandanna, which is streaming on Netflix.

Meanwhile, Kiara was last seen in Govinda Naam Mera, along with Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar. The movie is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.