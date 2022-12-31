Shaheen Bhatt Sings Adele’s Song In Unseen Video, Impressed Alia Bhatt Asks For ‘Petition’ | Watch

Alia Bhatt's sister Shaheen Bhatt shared her journey of 2022 on her Instagram posting a series of unseen pictures and videos. From posting Alia Bhatt's 'Gangubai' signature step on international waters to her singing Adele's song, making the most of her 2022.

In one of the picture montages, Shaheen shared a clip of herself where she can be seen singing Adele's 'Easy On Me' song gracefully which was much appreciated by her fans and by her sister Alia Bhatt.

Shaheen Bhatt also shared a picture of hers sitting on a sofa with happy tears at Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding in April, where the writer wore a pink suit which was captured by the camera. She also shared a series of images from the past year where she can be seen traveling.

Next, Alia Bhatt took to Instagram, and shared her sister's singing clip where she appreciated her talent and wrote, "Petition to convince Shaheen Bhatt to sing more often for us." Alia also added red emoticons heaping praise for her sister. Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar also appreciated Shaheen Bhatt's singing talent which can be seen in the comment section, where she wrote, "Girl you need to sing."

Shaheen Bhatt shared a set of pictures on her Instagram where she wrote, "2 0 2 2 – a not-so-random collection." Fans were taken aback by her singing skills and could be seen commenting where many praised her. One social media user wrote, "Shaheen, you are a good singer! You need to sing, you have a beautiful voice," while another one wrote, "Whatttt! Your voice, oh my Godddddd!"

Within hours, the writer also shared a second set of pictures giving a glimpse of her life, where she can be seen sharing the screen with her pet cat. She also shared a picture with her niece Raha Kapoor's name written on a foil balloon. Sharing the series, she wrote, "2 0 2 2 - part deux (2)," while Alia commented on it, "Why are you so cute."

Earlier in October, Shaheen Bhatt spoke about the rumors about Alia Bhatt's pregnancy, on how the actor became pregnant before her wedding to Ranbir Kapoor. According to a report on News18, Shaheen Bhatt clearly said, "I will not speak for her because that is her journey."

She further stated, "Anything that she has dealt with internally is completely her journey. Having said that, you can never really please everybody. There is always going to be a negative comment or two out there. And I think living in the public eye, we are all very practiced at knowing what to pay attention to and what not to focus on."

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot on April 14 after dating for five years. The intimate wedding took place at Ranbir Kapoor's Mumbai residence, where after a tenure of two months, the actor announced her pregnancy on her Instagram.