Shah Rukh Khan-Starrer 'Pathaan' In Dubbing Process, Confirms John Abraham

John Abraham is one of the busiest actors in Bollywood these days and has a bunch of films lined up. The actor will also star in Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'Pathaan' and there is a lot of excitement amongst the fans for the film. Shah Rukh and Deepika Padukone's first look was revealed a while ago and fans are eagerly waiting for John's first look as well. John has given an important update about the film and has confirmed that the star cast has finished shooting for the film.

In a recent event, John was asked about Pathaan and he said that the team is still in the dubbing process. He said, "Pathaan releases on the 25th of January. Yes, we have finished the film. We are still in the process of dubbing for the film."

He further added, "I will know more about it once I see it completely. But ya, we have finished shooting for the film."

Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan will hit the theatres on January 25, 2023. It is also reported that Salman Khan will have a cameo appearance in Pathaan, in which he will reprise the role from his Tiger franchise.

Meanwhile, John has recently announced his upcoming film 'Tariq'. Sharing the poster, John wrote, "Aazadi ki 'Tariq', 15 August 2023. 'Tariq' is our next creative collaboration with Bake My Cake Films after Tehran and Batla House. Time to celebrate the freedom to tell good stories. #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav."

Earlier, he announced the star cast of his film 'Tehran'. Manushi Chillar is the leading lady in the film. Sharing the news, he wrote, "Welcoming the very talented @manushi_chhillar to the #Tehran team." Directed by Arun Gopalan, Tehran will be an action thriller.

John is also working on Force 3 and a film on bike racing. He was last seen in Attack and Ek Villain Returns.