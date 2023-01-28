Shah Rukh Khan's Younger Son Abram Cites 'Karma' On Pathaan's Box Office Success

Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan has been ruling the Box Office since Day 1 of its release in the theatres. The movie has garnered a tremendous amount of praise not only from the audience but also the movie critics, thereby rating it with 4.5 stars. As Pathaan continues to shatter all the BO records, SRK took to his Twitter handle and interacted with his fans.

As Shah Rukh initiated the #AskSRK session on the micro-blogging site, a netizen asked him, "@iamsrk Abrams response after watching pathaan ? #AskSRK." Reacting to this, SRK wrote, "I don't know how but he said papa it's all Karma. So I believe it." Take a look:

I don’t know how but he said papa it’s all Karma. So I believe it. https://t.co/kIG6InIpGa — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 28, 2023

It seemed like Shah Rukh's response was related to his elder son Aryan Khan, who was accused of selling drugs. After being detained for more than three weeks following his arrest during a Narcotics Control Bureau raid on a cruise liner, he was eventually freed.

Another fan asked him, "Pathaan ka public response dekh kaisa lag raha?? #AskSRK @iamsrk," SRK replied, "Naach gaao hanso kya pata kal ho na ho….lekin sab karo thoda pyaar se. Look after each other when u are celebrating Pathaan please."

Naach gaao hanso kya pata kal ho na ho….lekin sab karo thoda pyaar se. Look after each other when u are celebrating Pathaan please https://t.co/1H6pQYLJ49 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 28, 2023

A Twitter user wrote, "Sir, Pathaan has nailed the fact that love transcends race, religion, language, region. Pathaan's is your success, India's success. With such a position comes responsibility and I hope you would do more to unite India and Indians. Jai Hind." SRK responded, "If there is one truth it is : ki hum sab ek hi maa aur pita ki santaan hain. Bharat ke. Hindustan ke…India ke. Jai Hind."